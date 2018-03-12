Benzinga Pro
One Stop Systems, Inc.
OSS
:NASDAQ
Sector:
Industry:
5.780
-0.32 (-5.25%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
6.1
Price Open
5.98
Volume
46,178
Day's Range
5.721 - 6.1
52 Wk Range
4.45 - 6
50 Day Moving Avg.
4.81
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
11.42M
Market Cap
66.00M
Analyst Rating
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
2/16/18
Benchmark
Initiates Coverage On
Buy
8.0
Headlines
Press Releases
The Week Ahead: AMD's Ryzen Anniversary Webinar, CVS Votes On Aetna Merger
Taylor Cox
Mon, 12 Mar 2018 13:12:10 -0400
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 16, 2018
Lisa Levin
Fri, 16 Feb 2018 10:21:53 -0400
Benchmark Initiates Coverage On One Stop Systems, Inc. - Common Stock with Buy Rating, Announces $8.00 Price Target
Eddie Staley
Fri, 16 Feb 2018 08:11:55 -0400
OneSoft Solutions Adds Seasoned Industry Expert to Its OneBridge Team
Globe Newswire
6 days ago
One Stop Systems to Present at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018
Globe Newswire
Feb 21, 2018
One Stop Systems, Inc. Announces Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option for Initial Public Offering
Globe Newswire
Feb 09, 2018
Another Fortune 500 Company to Conduct Pilot Evaluation of OneSoft's Machine Learning Platform
Globe Newswire
Feb 07, 2018
One Stop Systems Introduces Highest Bandwidth, 5th Generation NVMe Ion Accelerator Flash Storage Array
Globe Newswire
Feb 06, 2018
One Stop Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
Globe Newswire
Feb 05, 2018
One Stop Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Globe Newswire
Feb 01, 2018
OneSoft to Present at Cantech Investment Conference
Globe Newswire
Jan 26, 2018
OneSoft Solutions Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended November 30, 2017 and Provides Business Update
Globe Newswire
Jan 25, 2018
OneBridge to Present with Microsoft at PPIM 2018 Conference
Globe Newswire
Jan 24, 2018
Partner Headlines
Stocks To Watch: Investors Recharge After Soothing Fedspeak
Seeking Alpha
Feb 24, 2018
One Stop Systems Introduces Highest Bandwidth, 5th Generation NVMe Ion Accelerator Flash ...
GuruFocus
Feb 06, 2018
One Stop Systems announces closing of IPO
Seeking Alpha
Feb 06, 2018
U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Heavy Volume But Few Winners In 9-IPO Week
Seeking Alpha
Feb 03, 2018
OneSoft Solutions Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Year Ended February ...
GuruFocus
Jun 23, 2016
OneSoft Posts Update to June –, —…–6 Press Release Re: Microsoft Ventures Demo Day
GuruFocus
Jun 10, 2016
OneSoft Announces That Its Subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions, Will Unveil Its New Cloud Software ...
GuruFocus
Jun 02, 2016
OneSoft Solutions Inc. Announces Strategic Divestment of Certain Assets to Tangicloud Solutions Inc.
GuruFocus
Feb 25, 2016
OneBridge Solutions Inc., a Subsidiary of OneSoft Solutions Inc. ...
GuruFocus
Feb 06, 2016
OneSoft Solutions Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended ...
GuruFocus
Jan 30, 2016
