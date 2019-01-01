ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
One Stop Systems
(NASDAQ:OSS)
4.06
-0.18[-4.25%]
At close: Jun 3
4.39
0.3300[8.13%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low4.06 - 4.21
52 Week High/Low3.75 - 6.66
Open / Close4.21 / 4.06
Float / Outstanding16.3M / 19.9M
Vol / Avg.14.7K / 55.9K
Mkt Cap80.9M
P/E27.47
50d Avg. Price4.32
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.03
Total Float16.3M

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

One Stop Systems reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$0.050

Quarterly Revenue

$17.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$17.1M

Earnings Recap

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

One Stop Systems beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $3.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at One Stop Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.07 0.05 -0.01
EPS Actual 0 0.08 0.04 0.03
Revenue Estimate 17.08M 15.89M 14.35M 13.00M
Revenue Actual 17.78M 15.98M 14.90M 13.32M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.07 0.05 -0.01
EPS Actual 0 0.08 0.04 0.03
Revenue Estimate 17.08M 15.89M 14.35M 13.00M
Revenue Actual 17.78M 15.98M 14.90M 13.32M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of One Stop Systems using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

One Stop Systems Questions & Answers

Q
When is One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) reporting earnings?
A

One Stop Systems (OSS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Q
What were One Stop Systems’s (NASDAQ:OSS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $9.6M, which missed the estimate of $10.4M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.