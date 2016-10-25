Benzinga Pro
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
1/07/16
Sandler O'Neill
Upgrades
Hold
Buy
Headlines
Press Releases
Ocean Shore Holding Co. Reports Q3 EPS $0.27, Unch on YoY Basis
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 25 Oct 2016 16:37:31 -0400
Chicago Capital Management Reports 5.1% Passive Stake In Ocean Shore Holding in 13G
Charles Gross
Tue, 09 Aug 2016 11:35:26 -0400
Ocean Shore Holding Reports Q2 EPS $0.28 vs. Est. $0.28
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 26 Jul 2016 17:06:42 -0400
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Juno Therapeutics Rises After JCAR015 Phase 2 Rocket Trial Resumption; Avinger Shares Tumble
Lisa Levin
Wed, 13 Jul 2016 15:30:02 -0400
Lisa Levin
Wed, 13 Jul 2016 15:30:02 -0400
8 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday
Lisa Levin
Wed, 13 Jul 2016 12:46:35 -0400
Ocean Shore Holding Co. Shares to Resume Trade at 8:45 a.m. EDT
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 13 Jul 2016 08:22:45 -0400
UPDATE: OceanFirst Financial Deal for Ocean Shore Holding Co. to be Done at ~$22.47/OCFC Share, $145.6M in Total
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 13 Jul 2016 08:16:19 -0400
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 13 Jul 2016 08:16:19 -0400
OceanFirst Financial Shares Halted to Announce Deal to Buy Ocean Shore Holding Co.
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 13 Jul 2016 08:15:38 -0400
Ocean Shore Holding Reports Q1 EPS $0.28 vs. Prior Year Quarter $0.28
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 26 Apr 2016 17:00:58 -0400
Ocean Shore Holding Reports Q4 EPS $0.29 vs. Est. $0.28
Hal Lindon
Tue, 26 Jan 2016 18:01:18 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Ocean Shore Holding Co. Receive Stockholder Approvals for Merger
Globe Newswire
Nov 23, 2016
Globe Newswire
Nov 23, 2016
Ocean Shore Holding Co. Reports 3rd Quarter Earnings
PRNewswire
Oct 25, 2016
PRNewswire
Oct 25, 2016
Ocean Shore Holding Co. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
PRNewswire
Oct 19, 2016
PRNewswire
Oct 19, 2016
Ocean Shore Holding Co. Reports 2nd Quarter Earnings
PRNewswire
Jul 26, 2016
PRNewswire
Jul 26, 2016
Ocean Shore Holding Co. Reports 2nd Quarter Earnings
PRNewswire
Jul 26, 2016
Ocean Shore Holding Co. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2016
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2016
INVESTOR ALERT: Brower Piven Commences An Investigation Into The Proposed Sale Of Ocean Shore Holding Co. And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm For Additional Information
Business Wire
Jul 21, 2016
Business Wire
Jul 21, 2016
Shareholder Alert: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Launches an Investigation of the Board of Directors of Ocean Shore Holding Co. Regarding the Sale of the Company to Oceanfirst Financial Corp. - OSHC
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2016
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2016
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Ocean Shore Holding Co. to Oceanfirst Financial Corp. is Fair to Shareholders
Business Wire
Jul 19, 2016
Business Wire
Jul 19, 2016
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Commences An Investigation Into The Proposed Sale Of Ocean Shore Holding Co. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm For Additional Information
Business Wire
Jul 19, 2016
Business Wire
Jul 19, 2016
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Partner Headlines
M'F, Inc. Buys Western New England Bancorp, Wells Fargo, Astoria Financialoration, Sells ...
GuruFocus
Feb 07, 2017
GuruFocus
Feb 07, 2017
Double-Digit Market Decline Possible In Near Future (Chris DeMuth)
Seeking Alpha
Jan 19, 2017
Seeking Alpha
Jan 19, 2017
What To Do When Markets Are Fully Priced (Chris DeMuth)
Seeking Alpha
Jan 18, 2017
Seeking Alpha
Jan 18, 2017
J&J Target Offers Over 20% Upside
Seeking Alpha
Dec 05, 2016
McDonald's Sells Out
Seeking Alpha
Dec 01, 2016
The #1 Stock In The World
Seeking Alpha
Nov 23, 2016
Bursting Bubbles And Buyout Bonanzas
Seeking Alpha
Nov 11, 2016
Rangeley Capital Calls For Full Review Of Strategic Alternatives For BNCC
Seeking Alpha
Oct 31, 2016
Seeking Alpha
Oct 31, 2016
Ocean Shore misses by $0.01, beats on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Oct 25, 2016
Ocean Shore declares $0.06 dividend
Seeking Alpha
Oct 19, 2016
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
