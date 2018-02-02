Market Overview

Analyst Rating

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
7/21/16Rodman & RenshawAssumesBuy6.0
3/09/16H.C. WainwrightMaintainsBuy
6/22/15H.C. WainwrightAssumesBuy25.0
Earnings

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -0.24 -0.28 -0.04
Rev: 0.00
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -0.21 Expected
2018-03-21
Rev:

Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Inc is a healthcare sector company. It is focused on designing, developing and commercializing gene therapies, therapeutics, and medical approaches to stimulate an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, consists of a plasmid construct encoding the proinflammatory cytokine, IL-12, which is delivered into the tumor through in vivo electroporation. In addition, it is pursuing ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with triple-negative breast cancer.