OncoSec Medical Inc is a healthcare sector company. It is focused on designing, developing and commercializing gene therapies, therapeutics, and medical approaches to stimulate an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, consists of a plasmid construct encoding the proinflammatory cytokine, IL-12, which is delivered into the tumor through in vivo electroporation. In addition, it is pursuing ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with triple-negative breast cancer.