Omnova Solutions manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product type. The performance materials segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells latex, lubricants, plastics, and powders used in the production of paper and packaging materials, carpets, tires, cords, synthetic latex gloves, and rubber products. The specialty chemicals segment sells vinyl acrylics, styrene, plastic pigments, and polyethylene resins used in the production of textiles, oil and gas, coatings, construction materials, and personal care products. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.