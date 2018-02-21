Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
Trade OGS stock with recommended broker Ally Invest. Commissions as low as $3.95.

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
2/13/18Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweightUnderweight65.0
12/13/17Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight75.0
11/13/17Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderperform72.0
Show more Loading articles...

Earnings View Earnings

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.87 0.86 -0.01
Rev: 440.42M 462.39M 21.97M
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-04-30
Rev:

Company Profile

ONE Gas Inc is engaged in the business of natural gas distribution. The Company serves residential, commercial, industrial, transportation and wholesale and public authority customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas.
Visit company website