ONE Gas, Inc.
OGS
:NYSE
Sector:
Utilities
Industry:
Utilities - Regulated Gas
65.04
0.37 (0.57%)
After Hours 65.04
(%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
64.67
Price Open
64.59
Volume
549,861
Day's Range
64.36 - 65.14
52 Wk Range
63.51 - 79.5084
50 Day Moving Avg.
70.12
PE Ratio
21.474026
Shares Outstanding
52.45M
Market Cap
3.41B
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
2/13/18
Morgan Stanley
Maintains
Underweight
Underweight
65.0
12/13/17
Morgan Stanley
Maintains
Underweight
75.0
11/13/17
Morgan Stanley
Maintains
Underperform
72.0
Headlines
Press Releases
ONE Gas Reports Q4 EPS $0.89 vs $0.89 Est.
Eddie Staley
Wed, 21 Feb 2018 17:27:17 -0400
ONE Gas Raises Qtr. Dividend From $0.42 To $0.46/Share
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 16 Jan 2018 17:31:10 -0400
UPDATE: ONE Gas Sees 5-Year Capex $375M-$415M/Year
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 16 Jan 2018 17:27:15 -0400
ONE Gas Raises FY17 EPS Outlook From $2.94-$3.04 to $3.06-$3.10 vs $3.03 Est.
Hal Lindon
Tue, 16 Jan 2018 17:27:04 -0400
ONE Gas Sees Net Income, EPS Growing Average Of 5-7% Annually Between '17-'22
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 16 Jan 2018 17:26:58 -0400
ONE Gas Sees FY18 EPS $2.96-$3.20 vs $3.17 Est.
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 16 Jan 2018 17:26:26 -0400
ONE Gas Raises FY17 Outlook
Hal Lindon
Tue, 16 Jan 2018 17:26:20 -0400
ONE Gas Reports Q3 EPS $0.36 vs $0.28 Est.
Hal Lindon
Mon, 30 Oct 2017 16:14:09 -0400
UBS Downgrades ONE Gas to Sell
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 02 Oct 2017 06:50:32 -0400
ONE Gas Narrows FY17 Outlook: EPS From $2.87-$3.07 To $2.94-$3.04 vs $2.97 Est.
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 31 Jul 2017 16:38:45 -0400
ONE Gas Sets Record Date for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PRNewswire
Feb 26, 2018
ONE Gas to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Power, Gas and Solar Leaders Conference
PRNewswire
Feb 22, 2018
ONE Gas, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
Feb 22, 2018
ONE Gas Announces Fourth-quarter and Full-year 2017 Financial Results Analysts' call and webcast scheduled tomorrow, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m. EST
PRNewswire
Feb 21, 2018
ONE Gas to Participate in Morgan Stanley Utilities, Clean Tech and Midstream Energy Conference
PRNewswire
Feb 19, 2018
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP, Redfin, Energizer, D/B/A Chubb Limited New, SVB Financial Group, and ONE Gas — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
Globe Newswire
Feb 08, 2018
ONE Gas Increases Quarterly Dividend
PRNewswire
Jan 16, 2018
ONE Gas Issues 2018 Financial Guidance; Increases 2017 Financial Guidance
PRNewswire
Jan 16, 2018
ONE Gas Fourth-quarter and Year-end 2017 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled
PRNewswire
Jan 11, 2018
ONE Gas to Participate in Evercore ISI Utility CEO Conference
PRNewswire
Jan 08, 2018
Partner Headlines
ONE Gas (OGS) Presents At Bank of America Merrill Lynch Power, Gas and Solar Leaders Conference - Slideshow
Seeking Alpha
Feb 28, 2018
ONE Gas (OGS) Presents At Morgan Stanley Utilities, Clean Tech and Midstream Energy Conference - Slideshow
Seeking Alpha
Feb 27, 2018
ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Files –…-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December '–, —…–7
GuruFocus
Feb 22, 2018
ONE Gas' (OGS) CEO Pierce Norton on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Feb 22, 2018
ONE Gas EPS in-line, beats on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Feb 21, 2018
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close
Seeking Alpha
Feb 20, 2018
Why ONE Gas (OGS) Might Surprise This Earnings Season
Zacks
Feb 20, 2018
Upcoming Dividends; 40 Companies, 10 Increases, 5 Double-Digit Increases
Seeking Alpha
Feb 15, 2018
4 Utility Stocks Likely to Surpass Q4 Earnings Estimates
Zacks
Feb 02, 2018
Outlook on 25 regulated utilities lowered to negative at Moody's
Seeking Alpha
Jan 19, 2018
Earnings
View Earnings
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.87
0.86
-0.01
Rev:
440.42M
462.39M
21.97M
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-04-30
Rev:
Company Profile
Read More
ONE Gas Inc is engaged in the business of natural gas distribution. The Company serves residential, commercial, industrial, transportation and wholesale and public authority customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas.
Visit company website
