ONE Gas
(NYSE:OGS)
87.16
0.42[0.48%]
At close: Jun 3
87.15
-0.0100[-0.01%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low86.12 - 87.28
52 Week High/Low62.52 - 92.26
Open / Close86.33 / 87.15
Float / Outstanding40.9M / 54.1M
Vol / Avg.262.8K / 306.2K
Mkt Cap4.7B
P/E22.4
50d Avg. Price87.36
Div / Yield2.48/2.85%
Payout Ratio60.67
EPS1.83
Total Float40.9M

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

ONE Gas reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 2

EPS

$1.830

Quarterly Revenue

$971.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$971.5M

Earnings Recap

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ONE Gas missed estimated earnings by 4.19%, reporting an EPS of $1.83 versus an estimate of $1.91.

Revenue was up $346.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ONE Gas's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.12 0.38 0.51 1.81
EPS Actual 1.12 0.38 0.56 1.79
Revenue Estimate 499.74M 247.24M 279.07M 581.57M
Revenue Actual 593.74M 273.92M 315.65M 625.29M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of ONE Gas using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

ONE Gas Questions & Answers

Q
When is ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) reporting earnings?
A

ONE Gas (OGS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.39, which missed the estimate of $0.42.

Q
What were ONE Gas’s (NYSE:OGS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $279.7M, which beat the estimate of $257.9M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.