Oriental Financial Group, Inc.
OFG
:NYSE
Sector:
Financial Services
Industry:
Banks - Regional - US
11.85
-0.05 (-0.42%)
After Hours 11.85
(%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
11.9
Price Open
11.9
Volume
157,394
Day's Range
11.7 - 12.05
52 Wk Range
7.8 - 13.6
50 Day Moving Avg.
9.94
PE Ratio
13.614458
Shares Outstanding
43.91M
Market Cap
520.39M
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
11/28/17
Keefe Bruyette & Woods
Upgrades
Market Perform
Outperform
0.0
10/30/17
Sandler O'Neill
Upgrades
Hold
Buy
0.0
7/25/16
Keefe Bruyette & Woods
Maintains
Market Perform
11.0
Headlines
Press Releases
OFG Bancorp Reports Q4 EPS $0.30 vs $0.13 Est.
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 30 Jan 2018 08:39:53 -0400
Keefe Bruyette & Woods Upgrades OFG Bancorp to Outperform
Eddie Staley
Tue, 28 Nov 2017 09:43:25 -0400
Sandler O'Neill Upgrades OFG Bancorp to Buy
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 30 Oct 2017 08:37:08 -0400
OFG Bancorp Reports Q3 EPS $0.30 vs $0.27 Est.
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 25 Oct 2017 07:36:07 -0400
OFG Bancorp Reports 1 Day After Hurricane Irma Hit Puerto Rico, Its Operations Are Open With Business As Usual
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 08 Sep 2017 13:04:14 -0400
OFG Bancorp Reports Q2 EPS $0.30 vs $0.27 Est.
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 21 Jul 2017 07:37:54 -0400
OFG Bancorp Reports Q1 EPS $0.26 vs $0.26 Est.
Hal Lindon
Fri, 21 Apr 2017 07:30:32 -0400
OFG Bancorp Names Ganesh Kumar COO, Maritza Arizmendi CFO
Hal Lindon
Wed, 08 Mar 2017 17:30:49 -0400
OFG Bancorp Reports Q4 EPS $0.27 vs $0.26 Est.
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 31 Jan 2017 08:34:30 -0400
OFG Bancorp Reports Q3 EPS $0.26 vs. Est. $0.24
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 21 Oct 2016 07:30:36 -0400
OFG Bancorp Declares Regular Quarterly Preferred Stock Cash Dividends
Business Wire
Feb 28, 2018
OFG Bancorp Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend
Business Wire
Feb 28, 2018
Recent Analysis Shows Luminex, OFG, W.P. Carey, Allstate, Ashford Hospitality Prime, and S&P Global Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
Globe Newswire
Feb 26, 2018
OFG Bancorp Reports 4Q17 & 2017 Results
Business Wire
Jan 30, 2018
OFG Bancorp to Report 4Q17 Results and Hold Call on Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Business Wire
Jan 10, 2018
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fluor, KB Home, Teradyne, Luminex, OFG, and W.P. Carey — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
Globe Newswire
Dec 19, 2017
OFG's Oriental Introduces SecurLOCK™ to Control & Protect Credit & Debit Cards
Business Wire
Dec 13, 2017
OFG Bancorp Declares Regular Quarterly Preferred Stock Cash Dividends
Business Wire
Nov 29, 2017
OFG Bancorp Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend
Business Wire
Nov 29, 2017
OFG's Oriental Introduces Next Generation ATMs
Business Wire
Nov 21, 2017
Partner Headlines
Financials - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 1:00 PM (1/31/2018)
Seeking Alpha
Jan 31, 2018
OFG Bancorp's (OFG) CEO José Rafael Fernández on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Jan 30, 2018
OFG Bancorp 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Seeking Alpha
Jan 30, 2018
OFG Bancorp beats by $0.24
Seeking Alpha
Jan 30, 2018
Puerto Rico exposure a good thing today
Seeking Alpha
Jan 23, 2018
Financials - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 1:30 PM
Seeking Alpha
Jan 08, 2018
OFG Bancorp declares $0.06 dividend
Seeking Alpha
Nov 29, 2017
Stilwell Value LLC Buys Kingsway Financial Services Inc, OFG Bancorp, HopFed Bancorp Inc, Sells ...
GuruFocus
Aug 29, 2017
OFG Bancorp declares $0.06 dividend
Seeking Alpha
Feb 23, 2017
OFG Bancorp's (OFG) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Jan 31, 2017
Earnings
View Earnings
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.13
0.37
0.24
Rev:
73.15M
73.51M
363.00K
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-04-20
Rev:
Company Profile
OFG Bancorp through its subsidiaries provides commercial, consumer & mortgage lending, leasing, auto loans, financial planning, insurance sales, money management & investment banking, brokerage services; & corporate & individual trust services.
Visit company website
