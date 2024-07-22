Why Tellurian Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 65%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Shares of Tellurian Inc. TELL rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after Woodside Energy announced plans to acquire the company for $900 million in all-cash deal.
The implied enterprise value is around $1,200 million.
Tellurian shares jumped 65% to $0.9422 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Netcapital Inc. NCPL rose 43.8% to $0.1495 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 12% on Friday. Netcapital, last week, announced the launch of the beta version of its secondary trading platform.
- Serve Robotics Inc. SERV gained 36.8% to $10.33 in pre-market trading. Serve Robotics shares jumped 187% on Friday after Nvidia in a Form4 filing disclosed a stake in the company.
- Richtech Robotics Inc. RR shares climbed 29.2% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after gaining around 228% on Friday.
- CISO Global Inc. CISO gained 28.6% to $0.7653 in pre-market trading. CISO Global announced a comprehensive solution to mitigate impact of recent security incident involving CrowdStrike and Microsoft.
- NuZee, Inc. NUZE shares gained 21.8% to $1.34 in pre-market trading.
- Nukkleus Inc. NUKK gained 18.7% to $0.3798 in pre-market trading.
- TuanChe Ltd TC shares gained 16.8% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after falling 6% on Friday.
- Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE rose 15.3% to $0.5590 in pre-market trading. Twin Vee PowerCats, last week, named Karl Zimmer as President.
- OFG Bancorp OFG shares surged 14.5% to $49.99 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, posted downbeat quarterly sales.
Losers
- Exicure, Inc. XCUR shares fell 23.4% to $0.41 in pre-market trading after surging 76% on Friday.
- Portage Biotech Inc. PRTG shares fell 12.2% to $0.2010 in pre-market trading after gaining around 25% on Friday.
- Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY shares fell 11.6% to $101.10 in pre-market trading after the company said profits dipped 46% to 360 million euros (£303 million) for the three months to June 30.
- Stronghold Digital Mining Inc SDIG shares declined 11.3% to $3.61 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Friday.
- Onconetix, Inc. ONCO shares fell 9.8% to $0.1531 in pre-market trading after dipping around 22% on Friday.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS fell 9.8% to $0.60 in pre-market trading. Novo Integrated Sciences shares gained 10% on Friday after the company announced that it received notice of the commencement of disbursement for the complete monetization of a Standby Letter of Credit and monetization program.
- Safe and Green Development Corporation SGD shares declined 8.6% to $0.33 in pre-market trading after falling 8% on Friday.
- Virios Therapeutics, Inc. VIRI fell 8.4% to $0.2306 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Friday.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX shares dipped 7.1% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after falling around 25% on Friday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals was recently notified by MD Anderson Cancer Center of a Grade 4 adverse event in the Seclidemstat clinical trial.
- NKGen Biotech, Inc. NKGN shares fell 7% to $1.11 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Friday. NKGen Biotech, last week, announced it will present new SNK01 biomarker data at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.
