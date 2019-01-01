ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
OFG Bancorp
(NYSE:OFG)
28.64
-0.58[-1.98%]
At close: Jun 3
29.22
0.5800[2.03%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low28.44 - 29.3
52 Week High/Low19.78 - 30.93
Open / Close29.23 / 28.64
Float / Outstanding34.5M / 48.6M
Vol / Avg.303.5K / 281.5K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E9.51
50d Avg. Price26.96
Div / Yield0.6/2.09%
Payout Ratio15.61
EPS0.77
Total Float34.5M

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

OFG Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 21

EPS

$0.760

Quarterly Revenue

$105.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$125.1M

Earnings Recap

 

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OFG Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 20.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.63.

Revenue was up $7.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OFG Bancorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.76 0.68 0.53 0.44
EPS Actual 0.66 0.81 0.78 0.56
Revenue Estimate 103.76M 102.80M 99.70M 99.55M
Revenue Actual 104.20M 102.70M 102.26M 98.20M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

OFG Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) reporting earnings?
A

OFG Bancorp (OFG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Q
What were OFG Bancorp’s (NYSE:OFG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $75.6M, which missed the estimate of $83M.

