OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $33.00 expecting OFG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.22% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) was provided by Wells Fargo, and OFG Bancorp maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of OFG Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for OFG Bancorp was filed on January 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest OFG Bancorp (OFG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $31.00 to $33.00. The current price OFG Bancorp (OFG) is trading at is $28.64, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
