DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
11/10/17GuggenheimDowngradesBuyNeutral0.0
4/11/17GuggenheimInitiates Coverage OnBuy0.0
8/12/16Sidoti & Co.UpgradesNeutralBuy

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.51 0.45 -0.06
Rev: 447.08M 461.07M 13.99M
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-04-25
Rev:

Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA provides comprehensive mechanical contracting services, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, or HVAC; plumbing; piping and controls; construction; and other electrical components. Projects are primarily for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings, and tend to be geared toward HVAC. Revenue is roughly split between installation services in newly constructed facilities, and maintenance services for existing buildings. Replacing existing air systems with modern, energy-efficient systems can reduce a building's costs and improve the environment within the designated area. The company installs and repairs products and systems throughout the United States.
Visit company website