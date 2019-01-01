ñol

Comfort Systems USA
(NYSE:FIX)
91.62
0.02[0.02%]
At close: May 27
91.60
-0.0200[-0.02%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low67.91 - 103.74
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding25.8M / 35.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 151.2K
Mkt Cap3.3B
P/E16.36
50d Avg. Price87.26
Div / Yield0.56/0.61%
Payout Ratio8.84
EPS2.4
Total Float25.8M

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Comfort Systems USA reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$0.910

Quarterly Revenue

$885.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$885.2M

Earnings Recap

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Comfort Systems USA beat estimated earnings by 10.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.82.

Revenue was up $215.46 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Comfort Systems USA's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.04 0.99 0.91 0.60
EPS Actual 1.04 1.27 0.90 0.73
Revenue Estimate 806.55M 775.02M 719.60M 691.52M
Revenue Actual 856.08M 833.90M 713.89M 669.76M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comfort Systems USA Questions & Answers

Q
When is Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) reporting earnings?
A

Comfort Systems USA (FIX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.48, which missed the estimate of $0.53.

Q
What were Comfort Systems USA’s (NYSE:FIX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $465.4M, which beat the estimate of $462.5M.

