Bottomline Technologies, Inc.
EPAY
:NASDAQ
Sector:
Technology
Industry:
Software - Application
39.54
-0.23 (-0.58%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
39.77
Price Open
39.76
Volume
308,961
Day's Range
39.16 - 39.99
52 Wk Range
21.52 - 39.5
50 Day Moving Avg.
36.11
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
38.14M
Market Cap
1.51B
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
9/30/16
RBC Capital
Initiates Coverage on
Sector Perform
26.0
8/26/16
Canaccord Genuity
Maintains
Hold
25.0
6/29/16
First Analysis
Initiates Coverage on
Overweight
Headlines
Press Releases
Bottomline Technologies Privacy, Data Security Solution Purchased by Henry Ford Health System
Eddie Staley
Thu, 08 Mar 2018 11:24:08 -0400
Bottomline Technologies Reports Q2 Adj. EPS $0.31 vs $0.26 Est., Sales $95.2M vs $92.5M Est.
Eddie Staley
Thu, 01 Feb 2018 17:25:10 -0400
Bottomline Technologies Reports Q1 Adj. EPS $0.30 vs $0.25 Est., Sales $91.3M vs $89.8M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 02 Nov 2017 16:24:57 -0400
18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday
Lisa Levin
Fri, 11 Aug 2017 12:17:30 -0400
Bottomline Technologies Reports Q4 Core EPS $0.28 vs $0.25 Est., Sales $93.501M vs $90.9M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 10 Aug 2017 16:07:48 -0400
Bottomline Technologies Q3 EPS $0.23 vs $0.22 Est, Sales $86.1M vs $88.7M Est
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 27 Apr 2017 16:48:56 -0400
Bottomline Technologies Reports Q2 Core EPS $0.26 vs $0.18 Est, Revenues $86.7M vs $85.38M Est
Hal Lindon
Wed, 01 Feb 2017 17:07:37 -0400
Companies Holding Annual Meetings Today Include Multi Packaging Solutions, Broadridge Fincancial Solutions, CACI Int'l, Bottomline Technologies, And Telenav
Hal Lindon
Thu, 17 Nov 2016 10:08:04 -0400
RBC Technology Internet Media & Telecommunications Conf. Begins Today
Hal Lindon
Wed, 09 Nov 2016 09:44:13 -0400
Bottomline Technologies Reports Q1 EPS $0.22 vs. Est. $0.19, Rev. $83.08M vs. Est. $84.3M
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 02 Nov 2016 17:45:02 -0400
Bottomline Technologies Privacy and Data Security Solution Purchased by Henry Ford Health System
Globe Newswire
4 days ago
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Selective Insurance Group, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Black Hills, Hexcel, Bottomline Technologies, and Francesca's — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
Globe Newswire
Feb 27, 2018
Bottomline Technologies Named Market Leader in the 2018 Accounts Payable Success Report
Globe Newswire
Feb 13, 2018
Bottomline Technologies Wins Prestigious Payment Award
Globe Newswire
Feb 06, 2018
Bottomline Technologies Reports Second Quarter Results
Globe Newswire
Feb 01, 2018
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
Feb 01, 2018
Bottomline Technologies to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results On February 1, 2018
Globe Newswire
Jan 25, 2018
Bottomline Technologies Paymode-X Accelerates Conversion to Electronic Payments
Globe Newswire
Jan 10, 2018
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, Francesca's, Integra LifeSciences, Vishay Precision Group, Selective Insurance Group, and Schnitzer Steel Industries — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
Globe Newswire
Dec 28, 2017
NACHA Announces Bottomline Technologies as a Preferred Partner for B2B Payments
Globe Newswire
Nov 29, 2017
Partner Headlines
Bottomline Technologies Named Market Leader in the —…–8 Accounts Payable Success Report
GuruFocus
Feb 13, 2018
Stocks Plunge After Strong Jobs Report
Zacks
Feb 05, 2018
Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Feb 01, 2018
Bottomline Technologies beats by $0.05, beats on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Feb 01, 2018
Notable earnings after Thursday's close
Seeking Alpha
Jan 31, 2018
NACHA Announces Bottomline Technologies as a Preferred Partner for B—B Payments
GuruFocus
Nov 29, 2017
Bottomline Technologies, Inc. 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Seeking Alpha
Nov 20, 2017
Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC Buys Xperi Corp, Bottomline Technologies Inc, 8x8 Inc, ...
GuruFocus
Nov 14, 2017
Bottomline Technologies to Announce First Quarter Fiscal —…–8 Financial Results On ...
GuruFocus
Oct 20, 2017
Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Catches Eye: Stock Up 7.4%
Zacks
Aug 14, 2017
Earnings
View Earnings
Q2 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.26
0.31
0.05
Rev:
92.51M
95.20M
2.69M
Q3 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-04-26
Rev:
Company Profile
Read More
Bottomline Technologies Inc provides trusted and easy-to-use set of cloud-based digital banking, fraud prevention, payment, financial document, insurance and healthcare solutions.
Visit company website
