Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
Trade EPAY stock with recommended broker Ally Invest. Commissions as low as $3.95.

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
9/30/16RBC CapitalInitiates Coverage onSector Perform26.0
8/26/16Canaccord GenuityMaintainsHold25.0
6/29/16First AnalysisInitiates Coverage onOverweight

Earnings View Earnings

Q2 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.26 0.31 0.05
Rev: 92.51M 95.20M 2.69M
Q3 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-04-26
Rev:

Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies Inc provides trusted and easy-to-use set of cloud-based digital banking, fraud prevention, payment, financial document, insurance and healthcare solutions.
Visit company website