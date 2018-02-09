Market Overview

Analyst Rating

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
1/16/18CL KingUpgradesNeutralBuy0.0
11/01/17OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform77.0
6/02/16Maxim GroupUpgradesHoldBuy
Earnings

Q3 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 1.14 1.25 0.11
Rev: 634.74M 658.90M 24.16M
Q4 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-29
Rev:

Dividends

Yield
1.06%
Ex-Date
Mar 15, 2018
Payment
0.175
Pay-Date
Mar 30, 2018

Company Profile

EnerSys makes and distributes industrial batteries, chargers, power equipment, and battery accessories. The firm has two primary product lines: reserve power products and motive power products. The former is used for backup power for the continuous operation of applications in telecommunications systems, power systems, and computer-controlled systems. The latter is used to provide power for industrial forklifts used in manufacturing and warehousing. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in North America, and the rest comes from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.
