Read More

EnerSys makes and distributes industrial batteries, chargers, power equipment, and battery accessories. The firm has two primary product lines: reserve power products and motive power products. The former is used for backup power for the continuous operation of applications in telecommunications systems, power systems, and computer-controlled systems. The latter is used to provide power for industrial forklifts used in manufacturing and warehousing. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in North America, and the rest comes from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.