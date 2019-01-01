EnerSys (NYSE:ENS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

EnerSys beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.2 versus an estimate of $1.15.

Revenue was up $93.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EnerSys's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.99 1.07 1.20 1.24 EPS Actual 1.01 1.01 1.25 1.30 Revenue Estimate 823.38M 812.20M 798.56M 779.23M Revenue Actual 844.00M 791.40M 814.90M 813.50M

