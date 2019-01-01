ñol

EnerSys
(NYSE:ENS)
70.72
1.07[1.54%]
At close: May 27
70.77
0.0500[0.07%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low68.92 - 70.94
52 Week High/Low59.93 - 100.23
Open / Close68.97 / 70.77
Float / Outstanding35.8M / 40.7M
Vol / Avg.468.5K / 287.8K
Mkt Cap2.9B
P/E21.06
50d Avg. Price68.99
Div / Yield0.7/0.99%
Payout Ratio20.83
EPS0.68
Total Float35.8M

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EnerSys reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 25

EPS

$1.200

Quarterly Revenue

$907M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$907M

Earnings Recap

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

EnerSys beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.2 versus an estimate of $1.15.

Revenue was up $93.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EnerSys's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.99 1.07 1.20 1.24
EPS Actual 1.01 1.01 1.25 1.30
Revenue Estimate 823.38M 812.20M 798.56M 779.23M
Revenue Actual 844.00M 791.40M 814.90M 813.50M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

EnerSys Questions & Answers

Q
When is EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) reporting earnings?
A

EnerSys (ENS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 25, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.28, which beat the estimate of $1.21.

Q
What were EnerSys’s (NYSE:ENS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $626.8M, which beat the estimate of $606.2M.

