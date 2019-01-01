EnerSys (NYSE:ENS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
EnerSys beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.2 versus an estimate of $1.15.
Revenue was up $93.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at EnerSys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.99
|1.07
|1.20
|1.24
|EPS Actual
|1.01
|1.01
|1.25
|1.30
|Revenue Estimate
|823.38M
|812.20M
|798.56M
|779.23M
|Revenue Actual
|844.00M
|791.40M
|814.90M
|813.50M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of EnerSys using advanced sorting and filters.
EnerSys Questions & Answers
EnerSys (ENS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 25, 2022 for Q4.
The Actual EPS was $1.28, which beat the estimate of $1.21.
The Actual Revenue was $626.8M, which beat the estimate of $606.2M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.