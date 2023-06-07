Real Estate Market Turmoil Looms As Tech Giants Flee Offices: Watch These 5 Stocks, Short Sellers Circling For Potential Collapse

The great exodus from workplaces caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising adoption of remote or hybrid work is claiming a victim in the market: commercial real estate.

It could be just the start of a prolonged sector turmoil.

The latest news adds fuel to the fire as Microsoft Corp MSFT joins the ranks of tech giants looking to sublease its office space in Manhattan’s Times Square.

Major technology companies, including Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, Meta Platforms Inc. META and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN are also scaling back their real estate footprints — and this trend shows no signs of abating.

Tesla Inc. TSLA's CEO Elon Musk further intensified concerns surrounding commercial real estate with his tweet on May 29. Musk stated, "Commercial real estate is melting down fast. Home values next," indicating a potential ripple effect in the real estate market.

Return To Office Struggles, Creating Downside Pressure On Commercial Real Estate Prices: According to The Flex Report, the share of people working full time at the office dropped from 49% to 42% in the second quarter of 2023, intensifying challenges faced by the industry.

Office real estate prices have declined 15% over the past year, according to Green Street Commercial Property Price Index.

Peter Rothemund, co-head of strategic research at Green Street, suggested that this may not mark the end of the slump. “There’s not much transacting these days because buyers and sellers can’t seem to agree on pricing," he said, adding that "these situations eventually resolve themselves, and usually it’s in favor of the buyers."

