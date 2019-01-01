QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
14.53 - 15
Vol / Avg.
321.4K/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.79 - 23.25
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.82
P/E
-
EPS
-0.18
Shares
126.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 10:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 9:20AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 2:14PM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 9:23AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 6:43AM
Benzinga - Oct 1, 2021, 6:14AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 9:27AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 11:39AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 11:26AM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 4:49PM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 4:13PM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 4:12PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Zuora Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The firm offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, and Zuora Collect. Zuora caters to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.020

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-02

REV90.360M
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.030-0.020 0.0100
REV86.540M89.230M2.690M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zuora Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zuora (ZUO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zuora's (ZUO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zuora (ZUO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) was reported by Needham on October 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting ZUO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.83% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zuora (ZUO)?

A

The stock price for Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) is $14.83 last updated Today at 7:05:03 PM.

Q

Does Zuora (ZUO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zuora.

Q

When is Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) reporting earnings?

A

Zuora’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.

Q

Is Zuora (ZUO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zuora.

Q

What sector and industry does Zuora (ZUO) operate in?

A

Zuora is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.