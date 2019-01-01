|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.020
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-02
|REV
|90.360M
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.030
|-0.020
|0.0100
|REV
|86.540M
|89.230M
|2.690M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Zuora’s space includes: A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN), KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE), JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG), OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ).
The latest price target for Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) was reported by Needham on October 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting ZUO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.83% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) is $14.83 last updated Today at 7:05:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Zuora.
Zuora’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Zuora.
Zuora is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.