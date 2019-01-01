Zuora (NYSE:ZUO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Zuora
Zuora Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) was reported by Needham on October 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting ZUO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 136.22% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) was provided by Needham, and Zuora upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zuora, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zuora was filed on October 11, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 11, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zuora (ZUO) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $24.00. The current price Zuora (ZUO) is trading at is $10.16, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
