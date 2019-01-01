Zuora (NYSE:ZUO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zuora beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $11.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zuora's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.04 -0.04 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.04 -0.02 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 86.54M 83.41M 79.00M 76.05M Revenue Actual 89.23M 86.49M 80.33M 79.29M

