ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Zuora
(NYSE:ZUO)
9.535
0.465[5.13%]
At close: May 25
9.09
-0.4450[-4.67%]
After Hours: 5:48PM EDT
Day High/Low8.92 - 9.59
52 Week High/Low8.92 - 23.25
Open / Close9.08 / 9.54
Float / Outstanding108.1M / 129.1M
Vol / Avg.2.3M / 1.3M
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price12.81
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.28
Total Float108.1M

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zuora reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 25

EPS

$-0.030

Quarterly Revenue

$93.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$90.7M

Earnings Recap

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zuora beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $11.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zuora's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.04 -0.04 -0.05
EPS Actual -0.02 -0.04 -0.02 -0.02
Revenue Estimate 86.54M 83.41M 79.00M 76.05M
Revenue Actual 89.23M 86.49M 80.33M 79.29M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Zuora using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Zuora Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) reporting earnings?
A

Zuora (ZUO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 25, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.32, which beat the estimate of $-0.40.

Q
What were Zuora’s (NYSE:ZUO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $51.7M, which beat the estimate of $49M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.