Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zynga reported in-line EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was up $27.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 9.44% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zynga's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.09 0.09 0.09 EPS Actual 0.07 0.04 0.08 0.09 Revenue Estimate 666.16M 713.01M 685.98M 677.73M Revenue Actual 667.70M 711.90M 680.30M 698.90M

