There is no Press for this Ticker
Zunicom Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, resells point-of-sale software and hardware to restaurants in southern Connecticut, Westchester County, New York, and New York City.

Zunicom Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zunicom (ZNCM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zunicom (OTC: ZNCM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zunicom's (ZNCM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zunicom.

Q

What is the target price for Zunicom (ZNCM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zunicom

Q

Current Stock Price for Zunicom (ZNCM)?

A

The stock price for Zunicom (OTC: ZNCM) is $0.012 last updated Thu Aug 05 2021 15:14:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zunicom (ZNCM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 26, 2007 to stockholders of record on March 27, 2007.

Q

When is Zunicom (OTC:ZNCM) reporting earnings?

A

Zunicom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zunicom (ZNCM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zunicom.

Q

What sector and industry does Zunicom (ZNCM) operate in?

A

Zunicom is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.