Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/19K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.19
Mkt Cap
16.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
177.9M
Outstanding
Zincx Resources Corp is a mineral exploration company. The firm is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. Its properties include Akie Property and Kechika Regional project in British Columbia. The company operates within Canada.

Zincx Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zincx Resources (ZNCXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zincx Resources (OTCQB: ZNCXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zincx Resources's (ZNCXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zincx Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Zincx Resources (ZNCXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zincx Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Zincx Resources (ZNCXF)?

A

The stock price for Zincx Resources (OTCQB: ZNCXF) is $0.095 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 17:17:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zincx Resources (ZNCXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zincx Resources.

Q

When is Zincx Resources (OTCQB:ZNCXF) reporting earnings?

A

Zincx Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zincx Resources (ZNCXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zincx Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Zincx Resources (ZNCXF) operate in?

A

Zincx Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.