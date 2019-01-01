Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Zai Lab
Zai Lab Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) was reported by Citigroup on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $193.00 expecting ZLAB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 501.06% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) was provided by Citigroup, and Zai Lab maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zai Lab, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zai Lab was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zai Lab (ZLAB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $198.00 to $193.00. The current price Zai Lab (ZLAB) is trading at is $32.11, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.