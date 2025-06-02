NovoCure's Tumor Treating Fields Boost One-Year And Pain-Free Survival In Pancreatic Cancer Trial

Zinger Key Points
- Median overall survival improved to 16.2 months with TTFields vs. 14.2 months for standard treatment.
- TTFields extended pain-free survival by 6.1 months, reaching a median of 15.2 months.
- Ready to turn the market’s comeback into steady cash flow? Grab the top 3 stocks to buy right here.
Zai Lab Limited ZLAB and NovoCure Limited NVCR revealed additional data on Saturday from the Phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy for pancreatic cancer.
The data were presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
The Phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial evaluated the use of TTFields therapy concomitantly with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel as a first-line treatment for unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma compared to gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel alone.
Also Read: NovoCure Warns Of Potential $11 Million Tariff Hit If US Trade Pause Expires In 2025
The trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in median overall survival (mOS) for patients treated with TTFields.
In the intent-to-treat population, patients treated with TTFields therapy concomitantly with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel had an mOS of 16.2 months compared to 14.2 months for patients treated with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel alone, a statistically significant 2.0-month improvement.
TTFields therapy concomitant with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel demonstrated improvement in several secondary endpoints, including one-year and pain-free survival rates.
The one-year survival rate showed a statistically significant improvement in the TTFields concomitant with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel treated group, 68.1%, compared to 60.2% for those who received gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel alone.
Patients treated with TTFields concomitant with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel had a median pain-free survival of 15.2 months compared to a median of 9.1 months in the group treated with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel alone.
This is a statistically significant 6.1-month extension in pain-free survival. Pain-free survival was defined as the time from baseline until patients reported an increase of 20 or more points on a visual scale for pain or until death.
There was no statistically significant difference in additional secondary outcome measures of progression-free survival, local progression-free survival, objective response rate, puncture-free survival, or tumor resectability rate between the TTFields with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel and the gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel arms.
TTFields therapy was well-tolerated, no new safety signals were observed, and safety was consistent with prior clinical studies. Mild to moderate skin adverse events (AEs) were the most common device-related AEs.
Price Action: NVCR stock is trading lower by 8.63% to $17.46 at last check Monday.
Read Next:
Photo by Aunt Spray via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.