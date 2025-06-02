NovoCure's Tumor Treating Fields Boost One-Year And Pain-Free Survival In Pancreatic Cancer Trial

Zai Lab Limited ZLAB and NovoCure Limited NVCR revealed additional data on Saturday from the Phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy for pancreatic cancer.

The data were presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.

The Phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial evaluated the use of TTFields therapy concomitantly with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel as a first-line treatment for unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma compared to gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel alone.

The trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in median overall survival (mOS) for patients treated with TTFields.

In the intent-to-treat population, patients treated with TTFields therapy concomitantly with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel had an mOS of 16.2 months compared to 14.2 months for patients treated with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel alone, a statistically significant 2.0-month improvement.

TTFields therapy concomitant with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel demonstrated improvement in several secondary endpoints, including one-year and pain-free survival rates.

The one-year survival rate showed a statistically significant improvement in the TTFields concomitant with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel treated group, 68.1%, compared to 60.2% for those who received gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel alone.

Patients treated with TTFields concomitant with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel had a median pain-free survival of 15.2 months compared to a median of 9.1 months in the group treated with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel alone.

This is a statistically significant 6.1-month extension in pain-free survival. Pain-free survival was defined as the time from baseline until patients reported an increase of 20 or more points on a visual scale for pain or until death.

There was no statistically significant difference in additional secondary outcome measures of progression-free survival, local progression-free survival, objective response rate, puncture-free survival, or tumor resectability rate between the TTFields with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel and the gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel arms.

TTFields therapy was well-tolerated, no new safety signals were observed, and safety was consistent with prior clinical studies. Mild to moderate skin adverse events (AEs) were the most common device-related AEs.

Price Action: NVCR stock is trading lower by 8.63% to $17.46 at last check Monday.

Photo by Aunt Spray via Shutterstock