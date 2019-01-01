Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zai Lab beat estimated earnings by 28.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.86 versus an estimate of $-1.2.

Revenue was up $26.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.59 which was followed by a 0.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zai Lab's past performance:

Quarter FY 2021 Q3 2021 H1 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -1.65 -1.65 -1.30 -1.35 EPS Actual -2.24 -1.01 -1.76 -2.64 Revenue Estimate 36.91M 32.40M 28.26M 32.60M Revenue Actual 144.31M 43.10M 36.94M 20.10M

