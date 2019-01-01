ñol

Zai Lab
(NASDAQ:ZLAB)
32.11
00
At close: May 25
32.20
0.0900[0.28%]
PreMarket: 7:43PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low24.5 - 181.92
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 97.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 834.9K
Mkt Cap3.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price39.59
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.9
Total Float-

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zai Lab reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$-0.860

Quarterly Revenue

$46.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$46.7M

Earnings Recap

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zai Lab beat estimated earnings by 28.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.86 versus an estimate of $-1.2.

Revenue was up $26.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.59 which was followed by a 0.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zai Lab's past performance:

Quarter FY 2021 Q3 2021 H1 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -1.65 -1.65 -1.30 -1.35
EPS Actual -2.24 -1.01 -1.76 -2.64
Revenue Estimate 36.91M 32.40M 28.26M 32.60M
Revenue Actual 144.31M 43.10M 36.94M 20.10M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Zai Lab Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) reporting earnings?
A

Zai Lab (ZLAB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-1.37, which missed the estimate of $-0.99.

Q
What were Zai Lab’s (NASDAQ:ZLAB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $3.4M, which missed the estimate of $53.3M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.