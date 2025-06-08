June 8, 2025 11:45 AM 2 min read

Applied Digital And Riot Platforms Are Among Top 10 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (Jun 2-Jun 6): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Lekha Gupta
  1. Applied Digital Corp APLD shares escalated 102.93% following the announcement of a long-term infrastructure agreement with AI hyperscaler CoreWeave Inc CRWV.
  2. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. KYMR stock jumped 60.66%. The company revealed clinical results from the Phase 1 healthy volunteer study of KT-621, its first-in-class oral STAT6 degrader medicine. Morgan Stanley and B. Riley Securities upgraded the stock to Overweight and Buy, respectively, and the company received several price forecast bumps.
  3. First Majestic Silver Corp. AG stock increased 34.04% last week, when Silver rocketed past $35.60 an ounce Thursday, a level last seen in 2012. Gold bull Peter Schiff says it's just warming up.
  4. AIFU Inc. AIFU shares rose 31.78%.
  5. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RXRX shares increased 31.34% after the company announced the launch of Boltz-2 in partnership with MIT.
  6. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s CLF stock grew 30.36% after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to double steel tariffs.
  7. Zai Lab Limited ZLAB shares upped 26.44%. The company and NovoCure Limited NVCR revealed additional data on Saturday from the Phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy for pancreatic cancer.
  8. Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC stock rose 26.15% after the company announced that Sanofi SA SNY would acquire them for $9.5 billion.
  9. Sezzle Inc. SEZL stock escalated 23.78% last week.
  10. Riot Platforms, Inc.'s RIOT stock rose 22.06%. The company mined 514 bitcoin in May, up 11% month over month and 139% year over year.

