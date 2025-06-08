Applied Digital And Riot Platforms Are Among Top 10 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (Jun 2-Jun 6): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Applied Digital soared 102.9% after signing a major infrastructure deal with AI firm CoreWeave.
- Kymera Therapeutics jumped 60.7% on strong KT-621 trial results and analyst upgrades from Morgan Stanley and B. Riley.
These ten mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Applied Digital Corp APLD shares escalated 102.93% following the announcement of a long-term infrastructure agreement with AI hyperscaler CoreWeave Inc CRWV.
- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. KYMR stock jumped 60.66%. The company revealed clinical results from the Phase 1 healthy volunteer study of KT-621, its first-in-class oral STAT6 degrader medicine. Morgan Stanley and B. Riley Securities upgraded the stock to Overweight and Buy, respectively, and the company received several price forecast bumps.
- First Majestic Silver Corp. AG stock increased 34.04% last week, when Silver rocketed past $35.60 an ounce Thursday, a level last seen in 2012. Gold bull Peter Schiff says it's just warming up.
- AIFU Inc. AIFU shares rose 31.78%.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RXRX shares increased 31.34% after the company announced the launch of Boltz-2 in partnership with MIT.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s CLF stock grew 30.36% after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to double steel tariffs.
- Zai Lab Limited ZLAB shares upped 26.44%. The company and NovoCure Limited NVCR revealed additional data on Saturday from the Phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy for pancreatic cancer.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC stock rose 26.15% after the company announced that Sanofi SA SNY would acquire them for $9.5 billion.
- Sezzle Inc. SEZL stock escalated 23.78% last week.
- Riot Platforms, Inc.'s RIOT stock rose 22.06%. The company mined 514 bitcoin in May, up 11% month over month and 139% year over year.
