Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Lightning eMotors missed estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.24.
Revenue was up $821.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.3% increase in the share price the next day.
Lightning eMotors (ZEV) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-5.64, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $4.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
