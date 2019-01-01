Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lightning eMotors missed estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.24.

Revenue was up $821.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.3% increase in the share price the next day.

