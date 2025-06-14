Fox Business Host Presses Trump's Labor Secretary: How Come We're Losing Manufacturing Jobs When There's A Big Push To Bring Them To The U.S.

Despite President Donald Trump’s frequent promises to boost manufacturing in America, recent job figures show troubling declines.

In a recent Fox Business segment, host Stuart Varney pressed Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer over the loss of 8,000 manufacturing jobs in May, asking directly, “How come we’re losing 8,000 manufacturing jobs in May when there’s a big push to bring manufacturing jobs back to America?”

Mixed Messages On Manufacturing

Chavez-DeRemer pointed out general improvements in the economy, saying, “We're certainly holding steady, and under the Trump administration, manufacturing jobs are still up over what the last administration, under Biden, had.” She emphasized ongoing efforts to expand the sector through construction and healthcare employment, alongside new manufacturing plants. Yet, she admitted, “It will take some time.”

Varney challenged Chavez-DeRemer repeatedly, pointing out the contradiction between the administration’s push to revive manufacturing and the actual job losses reported. Chavez-DeRemer attributed the setbacks partially to the transitional effects of Trump’s tariff policies aimed at leveling the playing field internationally.

“The president has done a wonderful job in negotiating the level playing field,” Chavez-DeRemer argued. “We're seeing tens of trillions of dollars being reinvested here in the United States, and I'll continue to focus on that skilled workforce as those manufacturing jobs continue to grow.”

Economic Realities And Sector Concerns

Despite Chavez-DeRemer’s assurances, industry figures reflect broader concerns. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employers added only 139,000 jobs overall in May, marking a noticeable slowdown. Factory managers have expressed unease about Trump’s tariffs in the Institute for Supply Management’s May survey, describing them as a significant burden for manufacturing businesses, with one manager noting that the current “chaos does not bode well for anyone.”

Recent economic reports support this caution, highlighting the significant role manufacturing plays in the U.S. economy. As of late 2024, manufacturing contributed almost $3 trillion to the economy and supported millions of jobs directly and indirectly. Yet, despite these promising figures, the manufacturing sector continues to shed positions.

With automation and artificial intelligence rapidly transforming the job landscape, Varney asked Chavez-DeRemer about predictions that AI could eliminate half of all entry-level white-collar jobs within five years. Chavez-DeRemer downplayed the threat, saying, “I believe that we're going to streamline and we're going to assist the American worker. Things are changing at a rapid pace, but AI is not going anywhere.”

She added that the administration is proactively training workers for this shift, dedicating 10% of apprenticeship grants to AI training.

For now, manufacturing in the U.S. faces significant headwinds, caught between political promises, economic pressures, and a rapidly evolving workforce landscape.

Image: Midjourney