Elon Musk has drawn criticism for attributing the murder of a Minnesota lawmaker to the “far left,” a claim that was even refuted by his own AI chatbot, Grok.

What Happened: Musk faced a backlash on social media after he shared a user’s claim that the assassination of Democratic State Rep. Melissa Hortman and other recent political attacks were committed by “the left.”

Contrary to Musk’s claim, preliminary evidence indicates that the alleged shooter, Vance Luther Boelter, was targeting individuals frequently characterized as “far left” by critics.

A list of targets was reportedly found in his car, comprising top Minnesota Democrats and abortion providers and advocates.

Musk’s post was met with widespread derision. Neera Tanden, a former senior aide in the Biden administration, echoed President Donald Trump‘s sentiment that Musk had “just went CRAZY.”

Interestingly, Musk’s AI bot Grok, a product of his company xAI, contradicted his claim, stating, “The claim that ‘the left’ is murderously violent isn’t backed by evidence. No side is inherently violent; generalizations oversimplify a complex issue.”

Social media users found amusement in Musk’s own AI debunking his statement. “Watching Grok debunk lies in real time is the only thing that keeps me on this app,” one user remarked.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the influence and responsibility of high-profile figures like Musk in shaping public discourse.

It also highlights the potential of AI technology, such as Grok, in fact-checking and combating misinformation in real time.

The irony of Musk’s own AI refuting his claim has not been lost on observers, adding a layer of complexity to the ongoing debate about the role of AI in moderating online content.

