Meta's AI Push, Nvidia's China Woes, And Apple's AI Race: This Week In AI

This week was a rollercoaster ride in the tech world, with significant developments from industry giants Meta Platforms, Inc. META, Nvidia Corporation NVDA, and Apple Inc. AAPL. From strategic investments and leadership changes to financial strategy revisions and potential acquisitions, the tech titans have been busy. Let’s dive into the details.

Meta’s $29 Billion AI Investment

Meta has strategically invested in Scale AI, pushing the company’s valuation to over $29 billion. This move is part of a broader partnership aimed at accelerating AI development. Scale AI’s founder and CEO, Alexandr Wang, will join Meta to support its internal AI initiatives while continuing to serve on Scale’s board.

Read the full article here.

Nvidia’s China Conundrum

Nvidia has revised its financial strategy following a $2.5 billion revenue shortfall in Q1 2025, attributed to U.S. export controls blocking AI chip sales to China. CEO Jensen Huang stated that the company would no longer include China in its revenue or profit forecasts due to the ongoing U.S. export restrictions.

Read the full article here.

See Also: In NCLA Amicus Win, Supreme Court Revives Innocent Family’s Suit over FBI’s Wrong-House Raid – Benzinga

Nvidia CEO Disagrees With AI Job Wipeout Predictions

In a rebuttal to Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s warnings about AI wiping out entry-level white-collar jobs, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang expressed his disagreement, stating that open development would create new work rather than trigger a wipeout.

Read the full article here.

Apple’s Potential AI Acquisition

Following Apple’s WWDC 2025, Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities suggested that Apple might need to pursue a merger or acquisition with an AI platform like Perplexity to remain competitive in AI and meet growing consumer demands. This move would be similar to Apple’s 2014 acquisition of Beats.

Read the full article here.

Wikipedia Pauses AI Experiment

Wikipedia has halted its AI-generated summaries experiment following backlash from its editor community, who argued that the feature would harm the platform’s credibility. The Wikimedia Foundation had planned to test AI-generated summaries on Wikipedia articles to make content more accessible.

Read the full article here.

Read Next: Trump’s ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’ Is ‘The Largest Redistribution From Poor To Rich In American History,’ Says Economist Justin Wolfers Amid Tax Cuts, Spending Slashes And Tariffs

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Rounak Jain

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock