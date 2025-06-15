Trump's Tussle With Powell, Big Tech's Parade Funding, Trump Card Visa And More: This Week In Politics

As the week wraps up, the political landscape has been buzzing with noteworthy stories. From President Donald Trump’s ongoing feud with Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell to the unprecedented involvement of U.S. Marines in civilian detainment in Los Angeles, the week has been anything but quiet. Adding to the mix, big tech companies are reportedly funding Trump’s military parade, while his approval ratings hit a second-term low. Lastly, the much-anticipated ‘Trump Card’ visa program has started accepting applications. Let’s dive into the details.

Trump’s War Of Words With Jerome Powell Continues

President Trump has once again voiced his dissatisfaction with Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell’s stance on rates, blaming him for increased U.S. debt costs. Trump referred to Powell as “one numbskull” and expressed his frustration over Powell’s refusal to lower rates. Despite the criticism, Trump stated he has no plans to fire Powell.

Unprecedented Military Involvement In Civilian Detainment

In a first-of-its-kind incident, U.S. Marines detained a civilian in Los Angeles amidst ongoing immigration protests. The incident, which took place at the Wilshire Federal Building, marks the first known instance of active-duty troops, deployed by President Trump, detaining a civilian in the city.

Big Tech Companies Funding Trump’s Military Parade

President Trump’s upcoming military parade, set to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, may be receiving financial support from big tech companies. This event, coinciding with Trump’s birthday, comes a year before the planned semiquincentennial celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Trump’s Approval Rating Hits Second-Term Low

A recent poll from Quinnipiac University reveals a significant drop in President Trump’s approval rating, with only 38% of respondents expressing approval of his performance. This marks the lowest point of his second term, with a sustained decline from 46% in January.

The ‘Trump Card’ Visa Program Now Open for Applications

President Trump’s new visa program, offering a pathway to U.S. citizenship for foreign nationals ready to pay $5 million, has officially opened for applications. The program, showcased on the newly launched TrumpCard.gov website, has already seen a flurry of global investors signing up.

