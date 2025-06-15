Apple's Supply Chain Realignments, AI Features At WWDC 2025 And More: This Week In Appleverse

The tech world was abuzz this past week with a flurry of news from Apple Inc. AAPL. The company made headlines with significant supply chain shifts, a focus on product reliability, and a slew of new features announced at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Here’s a recap of the top stories that kept Apple in the limelight.

Apple’s Supply Chain Pivot Amid Tariff Threats

In response to escalating tariffs on China-made goods, Apple has reportedly redirected a significant portion of its iPhone exports from India to the U.S. Between March and May, 97% of iPhones exported by Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd HNHAF, from India were sent to the U.S., a sharp increase from the 2024 average of just over 50%. This move signals a major supply chain realignment in the wake of President Donald Trump’s push for protectionist trade measures.

Apple Executives Prioritize Reliability Over Deadlines

Apple executives addressed the delay of the promised Siri upgrade, stating that the company prioritized reliability over meeting the initial deadline. The upgraded Siri, revealed at last year’s WWDC, was expected to have context awareness and the ability to take actions within apps.

Apple Announces Major Design Overhaul at WWDC 2025

At its annual developer conference, Apple announced a major design overhaul and new Apple Intelligence features with iOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, and more. The company unveiled Liquid Glass, its new material design, and revealed significant updates to its applications, CarPlay, and more.

Apple Criticized for Dismissing AI Revolution

Pierre Ferragu, an analyst at New Street Research, took Apple to task for its approach to the AI revolution. Ferragu criticized Apple’s research paper on Large Reasoning Models (LRMs), stating, “Apple has its head in the sand. Instead of embracing the revolution, they deny its very existence.”

New Apple Intelligence Features Unveiled at WWDC 2025

At the WWDC 2025 keynote, Apple announced a range of new Apple Intelligence features. From granting third-party developers access to powerful on-device models to launching real-time translations and expanding visual AI tools, Apple has positioned itself as a major contender in the AI race, while keeping privacy at the forefront.

