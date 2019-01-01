Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Zendesk missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.18.
Revenue was up $91.87 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 14.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zendesk's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.16
|0.12
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.13
|0.17
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|335.10M
|319.79M
|294.70M
|277.93M
|Revenue Actual
|346.97M
|318.22M
|298.05M
|283.50M
