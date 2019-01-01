QQQ
Zenergy International Inc provides biofuel solutions. The company produces ethanol and other chemicals, which are produced by using sugarcane, sorghum and bio-waste as the raw materials.

Zenergy International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zenergy International (ZENG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zenergy International (OTCEM: ZENG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Zenergy International's (ZENG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zenergy International.

Q

What is the target price for Zenergy International (ZENG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zenergy International

Q

Current Stock Price for Zenergy International (ZENG)?

A

The stock price for Zenergy International (OTCEM: ZENG) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 20:50:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zenergy International (ZENG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zenergy International.

Q

When is Zenergy International (OTCEM:ZENG) reporting earnings?

A

Zenergy International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zenergy International (ZENG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zenergy International.

Q

What sector and industry does Zenergy International (ZENG) operate in?

A

Zenergy International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.