Apple And Broadcom Were Among 10 Large Cap Stocks With Biggest Gains In The Last Week (June 9-June 15, 2024): Are They In Your Portfolio?

These large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Broadcom Inc. AVGO shares jumped 23.07% after the company reported upbeat results for its fiscal second quarter. Many analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
- Arm Holdings Plc ARM jumped 17.14% on the report that the company will join the Nasdaq-100 Index starting June 24, 2024.
- Caseys General Stores, Inc. CASY shares escalated 13.99% after the company reported better than expected Q4 financial results and increased its quarterly dividend. Many analysts boosted their price forecast on the stock.
- Qorvo Inc QRVO shares gained 13.69% in the last week. Shares of semiconductor stocks gained in the last week after softer-than-expected CPI figures lifted socks on Wednesday while AI optimism continues to boost the sector.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS shares rose 12.97% on the optimism for the semiconductor sector.
- Zillow Group, Inc. Z shares jumped 12.68% following the purchase of 2,338,036 shares by a company director.
- Arista Networks, Inc. ANET stock upped 12.24%.
- Rentokil Initial Plc RTO shares advanced 10.09% in the last week following a report suggesting Trian has amassed a stake in the company.
- Oracle Corporation ORCL shares escalated 9.97% on the heels of the company's quarterly results. The company also announced partnerships with Google GOOGL, Microsoft Corp. MSFT and, OpenAI. Several analysts raised the price forecasts on the stock.
- Apple Inc. AAPL shares increased 7.74% following its annual WWDC event , during which the company unveiled several new AI software features.
