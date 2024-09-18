NYC Job Seekers Can Now Deliver Resumes In Pizza Boxes To Stand Out During 'September Surge'

In a creative move to support job seekers, Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM, has launched ‘ResZAmes’ during New York City’s “September Surge” hiring season.

What Happened: Pizza Hut has rolled out ‘ResZAmes’ to assist job seekers in New York City during the ‘September Surge’ hiring season, the fast food chain announced in a press release on Wednesday.

This initiative allows job applicants to print their resumes on Pizza Hut’s iconic pizza boxes and deliver them to potential employers. The unique approach aims to help job seekers stand out in a competitive market.

During the ‘September Surge,’ a period marked by increased job opportunities at the start of the fourth quarter, Pizza Hut is leveraging its delivery service to help applicants grab employers’ attention.

Each ResZAmes pizza box will include a medium-sized cheese pizza, ensuring the resume is hard to ignore. The service is available for free, and submissions are open at ResZAmes.com until Sept. 22.

“We know finding a job can be daunting especially during this key hiring season, so we wanted to lend a hand to our job-seeking customers and help them break through the clutter,” said Melissa Friebe, Pizza Hut’s Chief Marketing Officer.

Why It Matters: The launch of ‘ResZAmes’ comes at a crucial time for Yum! Brands, Inc. The company recently reported mixed second-quarter results, with total revenues rising 4% to $1.763 billion but missing the consensus of $1.805 billion.

Despite this, the company saw a 6% increase in GAAP operating profit and a 10% growth in core operating profit, as highlighted by CEO David Gibbs in August.

Moreover, the fast-food industry is witnessing a surge in technological advancements aimed at improving efficiency. For instance, Chipotle Mexican Grill recently introduced the ‘Autocado’ robot to streamline guacamole preparation at select California locations.

