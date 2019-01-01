Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Co
Full Truck Alliance Co Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE: YMM) was reported by Citigroup on August 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.50 expecting YMM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 162.98% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE: YMM) was provided by Citigroup, and Full Truck Alliance Co initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Full Truck Alliance Co, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Full Truck Alliance Co was filed on August 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Full Truck Alliance Co (YMM) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $19.50. The current price Full Truck Alliance Co (YMM) is trading at is $7.42, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
