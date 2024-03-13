Beauty Health Posts Upbeat Sales, Joins SIGA Technologies, MaxCyte And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 13, 2024 6:16 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq futures falling by around 20 points on Wednesday.

Shares of The Beauty Health Company SKIN rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue results.

Beauty Health posted quarterly loss of 7 cents per share, in-line with market estimates. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $96.80 million versus expectations of $87.63 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Beauty Health shares jumped 17.3% to $4.21 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM shares climbed 15% to $18.78 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Tuesday.
  • SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA gained 13.5% to $6.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in quarterly financial results.
  • BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE shares climbed 13% to $185.00 in pre-market trading.
  • MaxCyte, Inc. MXCT shares gained 10.5% to $4.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM climbed 10.2% to $7.67 in pre-market trading. Full Truck Alliance announced extension of share repurchase program up to $300 million.
  • Legend Biotech Corporation LEGN gained 9% to $71.00 in pre-market trading. Raymond James analyst Sean McCutcheon initiated coverage on Legend Biotech with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $86.
  • Clover Health Investments, Corp. CLOV climbed 8% to $0.8290 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue results and issued FY24 insurance revenue guidance.
  • United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI gained 2.7% to $11.86 in pre-market trading.

 

