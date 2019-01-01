Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 1
EPS
$0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$224.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$1.4B
Earnings History
Full Truck Alliance Co Questions & Answers
When is Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) reporting earnings?
Full Truck Alliance Co (YMM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 1, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Full Truck Alliance Co’s (NYSE:YMM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $173.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
