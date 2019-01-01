Yorkey Optical International (Cayman) Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of plastic, metallic parts, and components of optical products, optoelectronic products, molds, and cases. It generates revenues from the sale of components of optical and optoelectronic products including cameras, action cameras, copiers, surveillance cameras, projectors, and others. Geographically, the company exports its products to Japan, the People's Republic of China, and other regions.