YBCC Inc is based in the USA and operates as a manufacturer and research-based bio-science company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of health products including powder, granules, tablets, hard capsule, and soft capsule products. The group possesses manufacturing permits for a food product, hygienic products, sanitary products, and health products. Its other businesses are research and development of chondroitin and garlic oil; trading, cold storage, and pretreating of garlic, fruit, and vegetable products; trading of chemical products; and import and export of goods and technology. It distributes the products through its own network and white label products. Through its subsidiary, it primarily focuses on the geographical area of China.