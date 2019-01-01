QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
YBCC Inc is based in the USA and operates as a manufacturer and research-based bio-science company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of health products including powder, granules, tablets, hard capsule, and soft capsule products. The group possesses manufacturing permits for a food product, hygienic products, sanitary products, and health products. Its other businesses are research and development of chondroitin and garlic oil; trading, cold storage, and pretreating of garlic, fruit, and vegetable products; trading of chemical products; and import and export of goods and technology. It distributes the products through its own network and white label products. Through its subsidiary, it primarily focuses on the geographical area of China.

YBCC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy YBCC (YBAO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of YBCC (OTC: YBAO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are YBCC's (YBAO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for YBCC.

Q

What is the target price for YBCC (YBAO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for YBCC

Q

Current Stock Price for YBCC (YBAO)?

A

The stock price for YBCC (OTC: YBAO) is $0.0003 last updated Wed Aug 18 2021 15:45:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does YBCC (YBAO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for YBCC.

Q

When is YBCC (OTC:YBAO) reporting earnings?

A

YBCC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is YBCC (YBAO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for YBCC.

Q

What sector and industry does YBCC (YBAO) operate in?

A

YBCC is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.