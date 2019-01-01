XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$1.250
Quarterly Revenue
$3.5B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3.5B
Earnings History
XPO Logistics Questions & Answers
When is XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) reporting earnings?
XPO Logistics (XPO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)?
The Actual EPS was $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were XPO Logistics’s (NYSE:XPO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.8B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
