Lululemon Athletica Was Among The Worst-Performing Stocks Last Week (May 19-May 26, 2024): Are These 10 Large-Cap Stock Losers In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
These 10 large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- National Grid Transco NGG decreased 17.1% after the company reported an equity raise of £7 billion and a year-over-year decrease in full-year revenue results.
- James Hardie Industries Plc JHX shares declined 14.4% after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 financial results.
- KE Holdings Inc BEKE shares lost 14% in the last week after the company reported Q1 financial results.
- JD.Com, Inc. JD stock tumbled 13.70% after the company announced interim Q1 results and proposed an offering of $1.5 billion convertible senior notes.
- XP Inc. XP shares dived 13.3% after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Nordson Corporation NDSN stock decreased 12.3% following mixed Q2 earnings and soft Q3 revenue guidance, and several analysts slashed their forecasts.
- BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE shares were down 11.6%.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU shares lost 11.3% in the last week following the announcement of chief product officer Sun Choe resigning from his role. The company said it plans to implement organizational changes.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA stock dropped 10.80% following the disclosure of its sale of Cencora, Inc. COR shares for $400 million and reduced its ownership stake from 13% to 12%.
- Li Auto Ltd. LI shares tumbled 10.40% after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results on Monday and issued Q2 outlook.
Also Read: Moderna Was Among The Best Performing Large-Cap Stocks Last Week: Are They In Your Portfolio?
Image: Pedro Alvarez from Pixabay
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in