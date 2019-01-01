XP (NASDAQ:XP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for XP
XP Questions & Answers
The latest price target for XP (NASDAQ: XP) was reported by UBS on June 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $31.00 expecting XP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.80% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for XP (NASDAQ: XP) was provided by UBS, and XP upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of XP, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for XP was filed on June 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest XP (XP) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $37.00 to $31.00. The current price XP (XP) is trading at is $23.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
