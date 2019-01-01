Xos (NASDAQ:XOS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Xos
Xos Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Xos (NASDAQ: XOS) was reported by B of A Securities on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.50 expecting XOS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -12.28% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Xos (NASDAQ: XOS) was provided by B of A Securities, and Xos maintained their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Xos, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Xos was filed on December 17, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 17, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Xos (XOS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $3.00 to $2.50. The current price Xos (XOS) is trading at is $2.85, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
