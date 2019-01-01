XL Fleet (NYSE:XL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$4.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of XL Fleet using advanced sorting and filters.
XL Fleet Questions & Answers
When is XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) reporting earnings?
XL Fleet (XL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)?
The Actual EPS was $0.96, which beat the estimate of $0.88.
What were XL Fleet’s (NYSE:XL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.5B, which missed the estimate of $3.6B.
