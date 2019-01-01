QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
182K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
7.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
XXL Energy Corp is an independent oil and gas exploration and development company. It is a petroleum and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties located in the United States of America. It is focused on the Greater Green River Basin of Wyoming, the Piceance Basin of Colorado, and Pinedale Field of Wyoming.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

XXL Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XXL Energy (XLEFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XXL Energy (OTCPK: XLEFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XXL Energy's (XLEFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XXL Energy.

Q

What is the target price for XXL Energy (XLEFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for XXL Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for XXL Energy (XLEFF)?

A

The stock price for XXL Energy (OTCPK: XLEFF) is $0.0251 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:27:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does XXL Energy (XLEFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XXL Energy.

Q

When is XXL Energy (OTCPK:XLEFF) reporting earnings?

A

XXL Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XXL Energy (XLEFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XXL Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does XXL Energy (XLEFF) operate in?

A

XXL Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.