Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-0.850
Quarterly Revenue
$21.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$21.6M
Earnings History
Intersect ENT Questions & Answers
When is Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) reporting earnings?
Intersect ENT (XENT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.08, which beat the estimate of $-0.19.
What were Intersect ENT’s (NASDAQ:XENT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $24M, which beat the estimate of $22.6M.
