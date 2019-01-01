Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 23
EPS
$-0.100
Quarterly Revenue
$8.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$8.7M
Earnings History
Xcel Brands Questions & Answers
When is Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) reporting earnings?
Xcel Brands (XELB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 23, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)?
The Actual EPS was $0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.09.
What were Xcel Brands’s (NASDAQ:XELB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $8.4M, which missed the estimate of $9.7M.
